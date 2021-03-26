A figure skater watches his partner during a practice session in Stockholm. | (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tries to put on a mask during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

A couple dressed as astronauts walks along the beach in Rio de Janeiro. | (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A man runs past a barricade in Mandalay, Myanmar. | (AP Photo)

A girl attends school remotely in a field in Caldes, Italy. | (Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS)

A bride and groom kiss in front of a flooded bridge in Port Macquarie, Australia. | (AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHAM /via REUTERS)

A group of migrants makes its way across a field in Mission, Texas. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A woman walks across a square where thousands of memorial crosses have been painted in Prague. | (REUTERS/David W Cerny)

A beached whale in Northumberland, Britain. | (REUTERS/Lee Smith)

People walk at sunset in Dublin. | (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

A construction site in Manila, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A worker puts the finishing touches on an art installation in Liverpool, Britain. | (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

