Firefighters walk towards the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City. | (Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images, September 2001)

A United States Marine watches as a statue of Saddam Hussein falls in Baghdad. | (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic, April 2003)

A tsunami survivor looks for her belongings amid debris in Nagapattinam, India. | (REUTERS/Arko Datta, January 2005)

People stranded on a roof due to flood waters from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. | (AFP PHOTO/POOL/Vincent Laforet, August 2005)

Lehman Brothers staff gathered in its London offices amid the firm's looming bankruptcy. | (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs, September 2008)

The Obama family on election night in Chicago. | (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images, November 2008)

Protesters during an early tea party demonstration in Washington, DC. | (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images, April 2009)

Army soldiers shield their eyes from the rotor wash of a cargo helicopter in Paktika Province, Afghanistan. | (Chris Hondros/Getty Images, October 2009)

A roller coaster sits in the Atlantic Ocean after Superstorm Sandy struck Seaside Heights, New Jersey. | (Mark Wilson/Getty Images, November 2012)

27 angel cut-outs memorialize victims of the elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. | (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images, December 2012)

A runner reacts after the Boston Marathon bombing. | (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images, April 2013)

The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage. | (REUTERS/Gary Cameron, June 2015)

Donald Trump campaigns in Mobile, Alabama. | (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images, August 2015)

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. employee walks in front of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Japan. | (REUTERS/Toru Hanai, February 2016)

A boy waits with his mother and others for aid after leaving an Islamic State caliphate, in Deir Al Zor, Syria. | (REUTERS/Rodi Said, March 2019)

Pro-Brexit placards in London. | (REUTERS/Hannah McKay, October 2019)

Workers prepare to spray disinfectant at a railway station amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. | (STR/AFP via Getty Images, March 2020)

Protestors march after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. | (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, May 2020)

Donald Trump debates Joe Biden in Nashville. | (REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool, October 2020)

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. | (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, January 2021)

