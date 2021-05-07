A stork gulps a fish in a wildlife sanctuary near Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin dives for a header during a soccer match in Liverpool, England. | (PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A riot policeman falls during clashes in Bogota, Colombia. | (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

A man looks into a police post damaged by protesters in Bogota. | (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Protesters run from police in Brussels. | (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

People in central Moscow. | (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A man prepares food boxes in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A man rides a motorbike with a wedding photograph on his back in Jakarta, Indonesia. | (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A man transports a car on a horse cart in Amritsar, India. | (NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Refugees rest in a school gym in Batken, Kyrgyzstan. | (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)

Women stand inside a hotel in New Delhi. | (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lava flows from a volcano near Cerro Chino, Guatemala. | (CARLOS ALONZO/AFP via Getty Images)

