A zoo owner with a chimpanzee in Saint-Martin-la-Plaine, France. | (JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

A man holds a kitten beside a destroyed building in Gaza City. | (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli soldiers fire artillery towards the Gaza Strip. | (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Soccer fans celebrate in Warsaw, Poland. | (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A demonstrator breaks a traffic camera in Medellin, Colombia. | (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

A man sunbathes in Marseille, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Migrants climb a cliffside in Fnideq, Morocco. | (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A boy watches an aquarist at a zoo in London. | (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

A work by the artist Yayoi Kusama in Berlin. | (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A high-rise complex in Milan. | (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sand art on a beach in Blackpool, Britain. | (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

An air and sea museum volunteer tends to a bomber on display in Sunderland, Britain. | (REUTERS/Lee Smith)

**See last week's best photojournalism**