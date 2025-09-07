5 hard-working cartoons about Labor Day celebrations

Artists take on creation of AI, spelling mistakes, and more

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;LABOR DAY 2025&amp;rdquo;. It&amp;rsquo;s a take off of Michelangelo&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;Creation of Adam&amp;rdquo; from the Sistine Chapel. In this version, robot hands labeled &amp;ldquo;Automation&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; reach out to touch.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts an outdoor Labor Day picnic with a sign over a crowd that reads, &amp;quot;Labor Day Picnic: Stop by for a bite!&amp;quot; A robot labeled &amp;quot;AI&amp;quot; stops to speak with a man grilling hamburgers and says, &amp;quot;You spelled &#039;Byte&#039; wrong.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon shows a robot sitting at a desk working at a computer. The screen on the computer displays a search bar where the robot has typed in &amp;ldquo;Labor Day&amp;rdquo;. The search results are &amp;ldquo;AI Overview: A day set aside to honor the American robot.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts eight Employee of the Month framed pictures hanging on a wall. The first seven are a variety of men and women. The eight is a smiling robot labelled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; giving a thumb&amp;rsquo;s up.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel cartoon set in a living room where a man and a woman speak as they lounge. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Well, Labor Day is over.&amp;rdquo; The woman replies, &amp;ldquo;Yup.&amp;rdquo; The next frame shows the man leaving. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Where are you going?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;To get the Christmas decorations.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

