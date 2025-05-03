5 shellshocked cartoons about Trump's first 100 days

Artists take on a wild ride, F.D.R., and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam riding a donkey that is bucking wildly, with stars and stripes flying off. The donkey has a saddle blanket labeled "FIRST 100 DAYS."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel cartoon contrasts the first 100 days of Franklin D. Roosevelt with those of Donald Trump. In the left panel, FDR is shown speaking confidently, with a speech bubble containing his famous quote, "THE ONLY THING WE HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF." In the right panel, Trump is shown with a surprised or shouting expression, and his speech bubble simply says, "FEAR."

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

