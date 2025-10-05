October 5 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include half-truth hucksters, a Capitol lockdown, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a man watching television as he speaks to a woman. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sick of these hucksters with their half-truths and deceptive claims. They must assume we&amp;rsquo;ll buy whatever they promote.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;You could mute the commercials.&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;This is the evening news.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the U.S. Capitol building with padlocks around each section of the legislative branch.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, an elephant speaks to a donkey inside the U.S. Capitol building. The donkey has his arms crossed and the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Sure, we could easily change the rules to do it ourselves, but we really, really need you to be complicit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest