Today's political cartoons - April 10, 2025

Thursday's cartoons - everything everywhere all at once, crossing a line, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a man sitting in an armchair in front of a television. A dog with brown spots is lying on the floor near the man's feet, seemingly asleep. The man has a bald head, a large nose, and is wearing tie. He looks like he just got home from work. He is reading a newspaper and glances up at the television. To the right, a television screen displays a news broadcast with a blonde female news anchor sitting at a desk and reading from papers. She says, "TODAY EVERYONE PROTESTED EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE."

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a group of wealthy, older men in formal wear gathered in a luxurious setting. They are seated in plush armchairs, engaged in conversation. One man, with glasses and a prominent nose, holds a cigar and looks concerned. Another man, bald on top with white hair on the sides and wearing glasses, holds a drink and gestures emphatically with his other hand, saying in a large speech bubble, "THIS REGIME CAN GO AFTER THE MARGINALIZED ALL THEY WANT... BUT WHEN THEY HURT OUR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS, THAT'S WHEN I PART WAYS!"

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

