Today's political cartoons - April 11, 2025

Friday's cartoons - art of the tariff, blockbuster, and more

By
published

This cartoon shows a book entitled "TRUMP: THE ART OF THE TARIFF DEAL." The book cover features a portrait of Donald Trump sitting with his arms crossed, looking somewhat contemplative or stern. Behind him is a blurred image of the White House and the Capitol Building. The book has a price tag of "$47.00" and is labeled "#1 NATIONAL EMERGENCY." Numerous brightly colored stickers are overlaid on the cover, advertising various discounts and offers, including "ADD 10%," "ADD 50% 50% MORE," "FINAL OFFER (DO NOT RETALIATE!)," "10% OFF EVEN PAGES," "20% OR BEST OFFER," and "OPEN TO NEGOTIATION." A yellow starburst sticker announces a "SPECIAL 90-DAY PAUSE." The book is credited to "PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP with Peter Navarro."

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A cartoon depicts a movie theater ticket booth for a film titled "DEMOCRATS THE MOVIE." The ticket booth is shown with a glass window and a slot for money, and a sign below reads "TICKETS." To the right of the booth, a man and a woman are walking away from the theater, looking disgruntled and conversing. The woman says "I HEARD IT HAS NO REAL PLOT OR STORY AND JUST GOES ON AND ON WITHOUT ANY DIRECTION."

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

