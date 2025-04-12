Today's political cartoons - April 12, 2025

Saturday's cartoons - drinking games, tiny hands, and more

By
published

A cartoon depicts four people around a table, seemingly drunk or passed out. One person is slumped over the table with their head down, another is slumped in a chair with their head hanging back, and a third is leaning heavily on the table, holding a glass. A fourth person stands behind them, looking sober yet shocked or surprised. One of the drunks says, "WE'RE PLAYING THAT NEW TRUMP DRINKING GAME. YOU TAKE A DRINK EACH TIME THE RULES CHANGE."

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A cartoon depicts an elderly couple standing to the left, looking distressed. The woman uses a cane. The man uses a walker. They hold a piece of paper that reads "401K." The man says "Our retirement savings have disappeared! We're going to have to go back to work, Helen! At right, a caricature of Donald Trump is gesturing towards them. He has a smug expression and is saying in a speech bubble, "BE COOL! YOU CAN WORK SCREWING IN LITTLE, LITTLE SCREWS TO MAKE iPHONES!"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

