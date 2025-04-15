Today's political cartoons - April 15, 2025

Tuesday's cartoons - stock market instability, Blue Origin, and more

The title of this political cartoon is "YO-YOS." It depicts a close-up of a light-skinned hand, likely belonging to Donald Trump as indicated by a suit jacket sleeve and a cufflink. The word "TARIFFS" is prominently displayed across the hand. From the middle finger, a string extends downwards, connected to a toy yo-yo. The yo-yo is a dark, glossy color and has the words "STOCK MARKET" clearly printed on its surface.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two individuals are seated outdoors at a cafe. On the left, a woman with long, light-colored hair, is looking at phone. She says, "FINALLY A SPACE MISSION CELEBRATING WOMEN INSTEAD OF A BUNCH OF MEN AND TESTOSTERONE!" A man next to her is reading a newspaper with the headline "BLUE ORIGIN." An illustration on the newspaper shows a rocket with a distinct phallic shape. The man says, "MAYBE YOU DIDN'T SEE THE ROCKET..."

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

