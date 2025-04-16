Today's political cartoons - April 16, 2025

Wednesday's cartoons - Trump's medical exam, student loan debt, and more

By
published

This is a three-panel political cartoon. At left, a doctor in a white coat and tie stands behind a podium and says "WE'VE FOUND SOME ABNORMALITIES IN PRESIDENT TRUMP'S MEDICAL EXAM, SO WE'VE ORDERED A FOLLOW-UP COLONOSCOPY." In the middle panel, the same doctor says "WHEREUPON JD VANCE WILL BRIEFLY ASSUME THE POWERS OF THE PRESIDENCY." In the final panel, two doctors look at a monitor. One says, "WHAT DO YOU SEE UP THERE?" The other doctor replies, "JD VANCE."

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a career counseling session where a graduate in cap and gown sits opposite a counselor in an office with a "CAREER COUNSELING" sign. The graduate's frustration is evident in the caption below, "$120,000 IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT, AND YOU'RE TELLING ME I NEED TO DUMB DOWN MY RESUME?!"

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest