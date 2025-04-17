Today's political cartoons - April 17, 2025

Thursday's cartoons - Harvard University, small businesses, and more

This cartoon depicts Harvard University's iconic building being aggressively overgrown by thick, thorny vines that have sprouted into a monstrous head resembling Donald Trump with a gaping mouth and long tongue. A person on the roof of Harvard observes this and says in a speech bubble, "...THAT ISN'T IVY."

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a boxing match titled "TARIFF TITLE BOUT" in a boxing ring. Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have teamed up to punch a small man with no boxing gloves and "SMALL BIZ" written in his shirt. A commentator says, "TRUMP CONNECTS WITH A POWERFUL RIGHT, XI THROWS A PUNISHING BLOW!..."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

