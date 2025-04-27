Today's political cartoons - April 27, 2025
Sunday's cartoons - setting fires, flying south, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 classified cartoons about Pete Hegseth's precarious position
Cartoons Artists take on confidential texts, centerfold candidates, and more
By The Week US
-
The thermal springs and ancient tombs of Bulgaria
The Week Recommends A gorgeous Rose Valley, hilltop tomb and relaxing spa all in a town untainted by tourist crowds
By The Week UK
-
Cricket's crackdown on 'monster' bats
In the Spotlight Indian Premier League has introduced on-pitch checks to ensure bats meet strict size limits
By The Week UK