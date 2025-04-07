Today's political cartoons - April 7, 2025

Monday's cartoons - boom and bust, honking great speech, and more

A cartoon depicts Donald Trump confidently proclaiming an economic boom from the Oval Office while holding a paper labeled "TRADE WAR!", unaware of the massive "BOOM" of a collapsing stock market behind him, as a concerned advisor looks on.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator John Fetterman as clowns, with Schumer holding a horn and Fetterman a balloon, juxtaposed with the text at the bottom referencing Cory Booker's record-breaking 25-hour speech in opposition to the Trump agenda and a return to "regularly scheduled programming."

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

