Today's political cartoons - April 8, 2025

Tuesday's cartoons - indiscriminate deportations, suspicious purchases, and more

By
published

Two students are shown walking on a college campus. The person on the left is a young man and the person on the right is a young woman carrying an umbrella. The young man asks his female friend, "You wanna hang out Saturday, if neither of us has been grabbed up by plain-clothes goons, tossed in a van, and spirited off to a foreign prison?" The young woman says, "Repeat that into my umbrella?"

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A political cartoon depicts Elon Musk standing at a grocery checkout counter trying to purchase a Brad Schimel doll. Musk looks surprised and slightly annoyed. A cashier, wearing a yellow apron that says "WISCONSIN," points to a computer screen displaying the word "DECLINED" in large letters. The cashier says "SORRY, SIR. YOUR PURCHASE HAS BEEN DECLINED. HAVE A NICE DAY."

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

