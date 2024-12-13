Today's political cartoons - December 13, 2024
Friday's cartoons - intelligence concerns, Assad knocked, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How would reaching net zero change our lives?
Today's Big Question Climate target could bring many benefits but global heating would continue
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
2024 and the rebirth of body horror
Talking Point In a year of female-focused 'scintillating gore', have horror films gone too far?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Has the rainbow lace campaign tied itself in knots?
Podcast Plus, could 'sexsomnia' claims derail more rape trials? And will 3D printing undermine gun controls?
By The Week Staff Published