Today's political cartoons - January 25, 2024
Thursday's cartoons - A.I. plays doctor, Haley hangs in, and more
Court rules Josef Fritzl can be moved to normal prison
Speed Read 'Notorious' criminal, now 88, was convicted for raping, committing incest and imprisoning his daughter
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
Can the UK's knife crime 'epidemic' be tamed?
Today's Big Question Fatal stabbings are on the rise but campaigners are divided over punitive threats vs. public health interventions
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
The politics of music: should political rallies use well-known songs?
Talking Point The Smiths star Johnny Marr is latest musician to object to use of his music at a Donald Trump rally
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published