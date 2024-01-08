Today's political cartoons - January 8, 2024
Monday's cartoons - Trump takes a leap, Blinken tests his nerve, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Boeing facing more questions after mid-air panel blowout
Speed Read US authorities ground latest Max 737 jets after 'catastrophic' crashes involving older models
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Kim Jong Un at 40: the distinctive leadership style of the North Korean dictator
Talking Point Ruthless at home yet pragmatic abroad, Kim is more secure than when he came to power over a decade ago
By The Week UK Published
-
The daily business briefing: January 8, 2024
Business Briefing Elon Musk's alleged drug use reportedly concerns executives at his companies, Boeing shares drop after midair blowout, and more
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published