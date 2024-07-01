Today's political cartoons - July 1, 2024
Monday's cartoons - Democratic Party insomnia, plastic recycling, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Kenya unrest: a warning for Africa's future?
Today's Big Question Youth-led anger over unemployment, debt and corruption reflects tensions simmering across the continent
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
'Female fantasy, encoded in AI'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
How did Glastonbury 2024 measure up?
Talking Point Sound problems hampered 'sublime' performances during festival in which pop came out on top
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published