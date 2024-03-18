Today's political cartoons - March 18, 2024
Monday's cartoons - a slimy slithering app, defying gravity, and more
Putin's preordained win marred by protests
speed read Voters participated in a silent protest — endorsed by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny — against the president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's 'bloodbath' rhetoric draws scrutiny
speed read In a new speech, the former president seemingly promises violence if he loses the election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can the EU 'stop the boats'?
Today's Big Question Aid and migration deal with Egypt part of controversial 'cash-for-migration-control approach'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published