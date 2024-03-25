Today's political cartoons - March 25, 2024
Monday's cartoons - an affordable fantasy, an MTG diagnosis, and more
Russia blames Ukraine for deadly ISIS Moscow attack
Speed Read Putin has ignored the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the concert hall shooting
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'A "conservative voice" does not spread misinformation for political advantage'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Why is Islamic State targeting Russia?
Today's Big Question Islamist terror group's attack on 'soft target' in Moscow was driven in part by 'opportunity and personnel'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published