Today's political cartoons - May 14, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - Looney Toons, Northern Lights, and more
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Canada fires trigger air quality alerts in upper US
Speed Read Smoke from the wildfires has threatened air quality across Minnesota, Wisconsin and more
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Cohen ties Trump directly to hush-money scheme
Speed Read Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen implicates him in testimony about paying off Stormy Daniels
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback
Speed Read Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published