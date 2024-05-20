Today's political cartoons - May 20, 2024
Monday's cartoons - flags flipped, Diddy dunked, and more
Diddy admits to beating girlfriend after video
Speed Read Though he previously denied allegations of abuse, Combs apologized for abusing Cassie Ventura following the release of new CCTV footage
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Biden delivers Morehouse graduation speech
Speed Read It was the president's first time addressing a college campus since the breakout of Gaza war protests
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Iran president dead in helicopter crash
Speed Read Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were found dead at the site
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published