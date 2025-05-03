Today's political cartoons - May 3, 2025

Saturday's cartoons - measles on the rise, sage advice, and more

This cartoon depicts an unwell and droopy-eyed child with a thermometer in his mouth and measles on his face that spell out "RFK JR. IS A NUT." He holds a piece of paper with a graph showing a sharply rising red line and the text "MEASLES CASES ON THE RISE." To the right, a yellow sticky note reads "CONNECT THE DOTS."

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man in a suit standing in front of a large, rocky cliff face with a cave entrance. He looks up to a wise-looking man with a long beard and robe, who is sitting cross-legged on a ledge. The wise-looking man says, "I'M NOT A GURU. I CAME UP HERE UNTIL TRUMP IS NO LONGER PRESIDENT."

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

