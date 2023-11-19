Today's political cartoons - November 19, 2023
Sunday's cartoons - the Shaman of the House, a noodle deterrent, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
10 things you need to know today: November 19, 2023
Daily Briefing US reportedly brokering Israel-Hamas deal to pause fighting and free hostages, Argentina heads to the polls in key presidential election, and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
A brief, disheartening history of women in late night
The Explainer Late-night TV has been historically dominated by men, but these women helped the genre evolve
By Brendan Morrow, The Week US Published
-
7 iconic outdoor concert venues to visit in the US
The Week Recommends Oh, the magic of hearing your favorite band perform under the stars
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published