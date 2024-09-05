Today's political cartoons - September 5, 2024
Thursday's cartoons - weird creatures, McConsequences, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Death of England: Closing Time review – 'bold, brash reflection on racism'
The Week Recommends The final part of this trilogy deftly explores rising political tensions across the country
By The Week UK Published
-
The Marriage of Figaro: 'lively' revival of Mozart's comedy 'zings along'
The Week Recommends David McVicar's 'ever-fresh' production is back at the Royal Opera House
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Last hurrah: have standing ovations gone too far?
Talking Point The media loves measuring audience applause but default 'clapathons' are 'running riot through our theatres'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published