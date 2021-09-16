The fence around the Capitol returns for far-right Sept. 18 rally

Aaaannnddd...it's back.

In line with comments made by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Monday, the fencing around the Capitol is on its way back up in anticipation of Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally, a planned protest supporting those charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

"Many people who live in this area are waking up to a very different Capitol Hill this morning," CNN's Shimon Prokupecz told John Berman on New Day. "Fencing, again, up all across the perimeter of the Capitol." Construction began late Wednesday, according to The Hill.

JUST NOW: A stunning sight this morning. The fences going up in advance of a rally IN SUPPORT of the insurrectionists. @ShimonPro on the scene.pic.twitter.com/o8qNXzevkS — John Berman (@JohnBerman) September 16, 2021

Prokupecz said the fencing is "much like" that which was seen in the "days and months and weeks" after the insurrection, and workers are still finishing up its placement, as well as adding "concrete barriers" in the event a protester tries to ram a car into the building.

Fencing arrives on Capitol grounds ahead of September 18th rally. @NBCNews is told it will take about 24 hours to install. pic.twitter.com/v0sdDXMedG — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) September 16, 2021

"The big question, obviously, for law enforcement, for officials here, is what is going to happen," said Prokupecz. "Certainly anywhere you go here in Washington, D.C., this is all people are talking about."

It's worth nothing that although there is concern over what might unfold, some don't expect Saturday's rally to be nearly as rowdy as Jan. 6.