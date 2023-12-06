Concert tours to see in the winter

The weather outside may be frightful, but the concert tours headed your way should be delightful. From pop stars to rappers and rock bands, these are some of the biggest artists headed out on tour this winter:

Drake

New year, new tour. Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" is set to begin a second U.S. leg in January dubbed " Big as the What ?," and he'll usually be joined by J. Cole. The tour is scheduled to kick off at Denver's Ball Arena on Jan. 18 before heading to San Antonio, Oklahoma City and more locations before concluding on March 27 in Birmingham.

Breaking Benjamin

Just as the weather gets so cold , Breaking Benjamin will head out for an "unplugged" tour that begins on Jan. 12 in Virginia before swinging by Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas throughout the month.

Journey

For those who never stopped believing, Journey will be on tour in 2024 in celebration of the iconic band's 50th anniversary. Featuring special guest Toto, the shows kick off on Feb. 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and there are currently tour dates scheduled through April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Dropkick Murphys

Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by going to see the Dropkick Murphys, who have a St. Patrick's Day Tour scheduled with shows starting on Feb. 13 in San Jose and continuing through March, when they'll appropriately perform in Boston on the holiday itself.

Olivia Rodrigo

Seeing Olivia Rodrigo tonight — or at least in 2024 — is a good idea, right? Coming off her critically acclaimed sophomore album "Guts," the pop star is headed back on tour with special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf. The tour kicks off on Feb. 23 in California before heading to Arizona, Texas and Florida, among other states. Rodrigo currently has dates scheduled through August 2024.

Bad Bunny

What better way to get ready for Easter than by seeing Bad Bunny? Coming off his latest album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," the rapper heads on his "Most Wanted Tour" in February. It kicks off in Salt Lake City, and there are stops scheduled through the end of May in Miami. According to Live Nation , the tour "will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots, so parental discretion is advised."

Jon Batiste

Former "Late Show" band leader Jon Batiste has been crushing it at the Grammys — he's the only male artist nominated for Album of the Year in 2024 — and he's heading out on his first headlining tour of North America. The "Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People" kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 16, and Batiste currently has dates scheduled through the end of March in Texas. "For my first solo run I wanted to play in smaller venues and curate experiences that let me really feel the people while I play," he told the Associated Press .

Niall Horan

After debuting his third studio album in June, former One Direction member Niall Horan will launch his " The Show: Live on Tour " beginning on Feb. 20 in Belfast, although he won't be swinging by the United States until he heads to Florida during the summer.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer will take her second album, "Silence Between Songs," on the road with " The Spinnin Tour ," which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 24 in Sweden with North American dates scheduled for April and beyond.

Real Estate

The indie rock band Real Estate recently announced its first studio album since 2020, "Daniel," which will arrive on Feb. 23. A tour is also planned, with the first stop scheduled for March 1 in Vancouver. It heads to the United States the next day with a March 2 show in Seattle.

Avenged Sevenfold

Hail to the kings. The heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold recently announced a new leg of their North American tour, which will kick off in the final days of winter with a show set for March 6 in Buffalo, New York.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will continue their "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" in 2024 after announcing a series of new dates starting on March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, and taking them through the fall in Washington — leaving fans plenty of time to grow out their beards before the shows.