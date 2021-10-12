saying goodbye
Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat, to retire at the end of this term
Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat and "one of the most powerful liberals in Washington" has announced he will not run for re-election when his term is up in January of 2023.
Rep. John Yarmuth, who has served in Congress for the last 15 years, shared the retirement plans via Twitter on Tuesday. Yarmuth is also chair of the House Budget Committee, and has assisted in guiding President Biden' social safety expansion through the House.
"Truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long," Yarmuth said in his announcement video. The almost 75-year-old representative went on to explain that, "in the years I have left," he plans to spend more time with his family — specifically after finding "new and incomparable joy" spending time with his young grandson.
Despite his newfound "lame duck" status, however, Yarmuth intends to "spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment — the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which I authored and managed through the Congress."
The congressman's announcement was met with praise for his service, as well as commentary on the sheer significance of the retirement.
Some see it as perhaps a sign Democrats believe they'll lose their majority next year.
On that note, Yarmuth is the "fifth House Democrat to announce his retirement ahead of what is expected to be a brutal midterm election for the party," Politico reports. His departure will otherwise "open up a safe, blue seat in Louisville and provide an outlet for pent up Democratic ambition in the state."