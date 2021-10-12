Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat, to retire at the end of this term

Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat and "one of the most powerful liberals in Washington" has announced he will not run for re-election when his term is up in January of 2023.

Rep. John Yarmuth, who has served in Congress for the last 15 years, shared the retirement plans via Twitter on Tuesday. Yarmuth is also chair of the House Budget Committee, and has assisted in guiding President Biden' social safety expansion through the House.

Massive announcement.. John Yarmuth chair of the House Budget Committee and one of the most powerful liberals in Washington announces he will not seek re-election. Yarmuth is helping to steer the Biden social safety net expansion through the House- which may be his swan song. https://t.co/H9bIwVZAHM — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 12, 2021

"Truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long," Yarmuth said in his announcement video. The almost 75-year-old representative went on to explain that, "in the years I have left," he plans to spend more time with his family — specifically after finding "new and incomparable joy" spending time with his young grandson.

Despite his newfound "lame duck" status, however, Yarmuth intends to "spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment — the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which I authored and managed through the Congress."

The congressman's announcement was met with praise for his service, as well as commentary on the sheer significance of the retirement.

Yarmuth is the chair of the powerful House Budget Committee, which is playing a key role in developing the reconciliation bill. He's also the only Democrat currently representing Kentucky in Congress. https://t.co/UYNDuSwyh1 — Stephanie Liebergen (@NewsLiebs) October 12, 2021

This is my Congressman. Congressman Awesome, to be exact. I will say more about my former boss soon. But right now, I just want to say three words from the bottom of my heart… Thank you, Sir. https://t.co/vgEDycIj1k — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) October 12, 2021

A huge loss for the House. John Yarmuth is an excellent chairman, well respected by his colleagues, just an all-around great Member of Congress for the people of Louisville, and a good friend. All the best @RepJohnYarmuth, and glad you're still here for the months ahead! https://t.co/9dHEDt854A — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 12, 2021

Some see it as perhaps a sign Democrats believe they'll lose their majority next year.

You don’t lose Committee Chairman unless you’re losing your majority. This is a sign that Democrats believe the GOP is taking over the House next year https://t.co/YnKlDvENG3 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 12, 2021

On that note, Yarmuth is the "fifth House Democrat to announce his retirement ahead of what is expected to be a brutal midterm election for the party," Politico reports. His departure will otherwise "open up a safe, blue seat in Louisville and provide an outlet for pent up Democratic ambition in the state."