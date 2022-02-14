Trump's COVID response coordinator has a book deal

Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 task force coordinator, will release a memoir this spring about her time advising former President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports Monday.

Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It's Too Late will be published April 26 by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, per AP.

In a statement, Birx, 65, said she wrote Silent Invasion to "document the full extent of what I witnessed as I tried to save lives during this devastating time."

"In the book, I expose the true cost of mistakes that were made at all levels of the federal government, but I also clarify the things that went right yet remained largely unseen — the insights and innovations that saved American lives in this pandemic and are essential to preparing for the next," she said.

During her contentious White House tenure, during which she often appeared beside President Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, "Birx drew criticism for everything from allegedly telling [Trump] in April 2020 that the pandemic would soon end to not standing up to the president when he contradicted advice from medical and science experts," writes AP.