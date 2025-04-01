An offer you can't refuse – organised crime's link to fly-tipping

Local authorities in England dealt with 1.15 million incidents of illegal rubbish disposal last year

Photo collage of an overflowing recycling bin with cartoon flames coming out of it
The Environment Agency estimates that around 20% of waste in England is handled by criminals at some point in the chain
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Foam mattresses, broken fridge-freezers and unwanted furniture are scarring the landscape in Britain and the culprits aren't just lazy or irresponsible householders.

Waste has become "big business", said The Telegraph. A "network of organised criminals" is now "operating in the shadows", preying on customers "acting in good faith" and unaware that their household waste is being dumped at unauthorised sites.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

