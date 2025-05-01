Kim Kardashian and the trial of the 'grandpa robbers'

Reality TV star will appear in court in Paris this month, almost nine years after being held at gunpoint in her hotel room

Kim Kardashian
An engagement ring worth $4 million given to her by Kanye West was among the valuables stolen from Kim Kardashian in the 2016 robbery
(Image credit: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Ten people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 are going on trial in the French capital.

Kardashian was tied up and held at gunpoint by five men who forced their way into her hotel room and stole jewellery worth more than $10 million, including a $4 million engagement ring from her husband at the time, Kanye West.

