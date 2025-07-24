The biggest hospital abuse scandal you've probably never heard of

CCTV footage revealed serious abuse of vulnerable adults at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, Northern Ireland

Photo collage of a security camera, a padded cell, a hospital corridor, a dramatically lit woman in a cell, a man held with his head on the floor, and a Greek sculpture of a man beating another with a truncheon. The images are arranged in a light-to-dark gradient.
The abuse 'dwarfs anything I've ever seen before', said one clinical psychologist
Muckamore Abbey Hospital, Northern Ireland, which provides treatment for adults with severe learning disabilities, became "one of the nation's biggest ever crime scenes" in 2017 when hundreds of thousands of hours of CCTV footage revealed that patients had been seriously abused, said the BBC.

Yet, eight years after the footage was discovered, no cases have come to trial, the hospital hasn't been closed and a public inquiry has yet to report its findings.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

