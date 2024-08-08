Hockney and Piero: A Longer Look – an 'absorbing' exhibition

The National Gallery's intimate show features 'whimsical triptych' by the two artists

Two masterpieces (My Parents (1977 - R) and Looking at Pictures on a Screen (1977 - L)) by David Hockney that feature reproductions of Piero della Francesca's The Baptism of Christ
The trio of paintings are 'dizzyingly layered'
(Image credit: Guy Bell / Shutterstock)
By
published
in the week recommends

The National Gallery's new show, "Hockney and Piero: A Longer Look", comprises just three paintings: Piero della Francesca's Renaissance masterpiece "The Baptism of Christ" flanked by two of David Hockney's colourful works.

The idea, said Eddy Frankel in Time Out, is that you slow right down and "take the time to consider, think about, absorb and really, genuinely look at the art". Hockney was "besotted" with Piero's painting and spent countless hours studying and obsessing over it.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Art Exhibition David Hockney
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸