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L.S. Lowry: The Theatre of Life – an ‘absorbing, myth-busting’ exhibition

Show challenges preconceptions of artist known for his paintings of ‘matchstick men‘ in northern landscapes

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Coming from the Mill (1930): one of Lowry’s depictions of ‘urban hell’
Coming from the Mill (1930): one of Lowry’s depictions of ‘urban hell’
(Image credit: The Lowry Collection, Salford)

There may not be a “more misunderstood” artist than L.S. Lowry, said Alastair Sooke in The Telegraph. For decades, Lowry (1887-1976) painted pictures of the north of England’s “disappearing industrial landscapes”, and crowd scenes of working-class city folk. His “seemingly naive” style earned him a reputation as “a Sunday painter” – a “cloth-capped nincompoop”, as the critic Brian Sewell put it.

This “absorbing, myth-busting” exhibition in Milton Keynes argues that we’re still getting Lowry wrong today. It stresses that, despite his proletarian subject matter, he was from a middle-class family and he was not, as is often assumed, self-taught: he took art classes at the Manchester Municipal School of Art for a decade. We learn that Lowry was in fact “eminently cultured”, an opera fan who incorporated many art historical references into his work.

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