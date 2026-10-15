Tarek Atoui’s Turbine Hall: a ‘beguiling, poetic’ installation

Lebanese artist transforms cavernous Tate Modern space with floating musical instruments and ‘ever-changing’ soundscape

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Tarek Atoui installation at Tate Modern
From a distance ‘softly illuminated drum skins resemble glowing planets or moons’
(Image credit: Tate / Yili Liu)

Look up when you enter the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall and “you won’t be able to stop looking up – because it’s raining musical instruments”, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

If Tarek Atoui had “just left it at that, it would still be an impressive, intriguing installation”, but the Lebanese artist takes things a step further. His “sculptural creations” are set alongside an “ever-changing” soundscape including an “earth-shaking bass note” that “throbs from a hanging trumpet”. Together, “it’s entrancing”: the installation is an “interconnected musical machine”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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