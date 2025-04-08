Colum McCann's 6 favorite books that take place at sea

The National Book Award-winning author recommends works by Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, and more

Colum McCann
Colum McCann is the author of Twist and Let the Great World Spin
Colum McCann's new novel, Twist, tracks a group at sea tasked with repairing the underwater cables through which we all communicate. Below, the National Book Award-winning author of Let the Great World Spin recommends six other ocean tales.

