Erdem Moralioglu on rare first editions: a tip for fellow bibliophiles

Fashion designer inspired by Chatsworth House and Maria Callas makes room at his home and studio for collectible literature

Vintage book covers
Some of the rare first editions part of Erdem Moralioglu's collection
(Image credit: Future/Neil Godwin at Future Studios for The Blend)
By
published

"I've always collected first editions. My earliest find was Christopher Isherwood's 1964 novel 'A Single Man', which I found at Gay's the Word bookstore in London. Some books come with surprising discoveries: my first edition of 'Maurice' (1971) by E.M. Forster came with a newspaper article slipped into its pages about how the book had to be printed posthumously… it had been hidden in the pages for over 50 years. I keep my collection in my library in my office at the Erdem studio, and also at our house in Bloomsbury.

"If I really like something, I get multiple editions. It can be overwhelming if you have books everywhere, so I have a librarian who comes once a month to help organise the collection. My tips for building a book collection? Follow your instincts. If you find something beautiful, buy it. I love rare Japanese books, especially mid-century ones on art and architecture. The next one I am trying to get is 'Japanese Folk Art and Design' by Kiyoshi Sonobe…"

Felix Bischof
