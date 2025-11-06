Jeremy Hunt picks his favourite books

The politician and former chancellor chooses five favourite books. He will be speaking about his book “Can We Be Great Again?” at the St Andrew’s Book Festival in London on 25 November.

Peak Human

Johan Norberg, 2025

If you’re worried that Western civilisation and democracy is in decline, this is for you – in fact, it’s the best book I have read this year. Johan Norberg looks at civilisations from Athens to the Anglosphere, and traces the reasons for their rise and fall. His conclusion: all is not lost.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Super Agers

Eric Topol, 2025

Eric Topol is my favourite American doctor, and has given me superb advice on many occasions. His latest book looks scientifically at all the diseases that cause ageing, from heart disease to cancer to dementia – and exactly what the latest clinical trials say works and does not work. For someone like me who is turning 60 next year, it was unputdownable!

Broken Threads

Mishal Husain, 2024

Not every broadcaster can write – but Mishal Husain certainly can. This is a beautiful account of the impact of partition in India on both branches of her family, setting their painstakingly researched stories against the backdrop of deep historical currents.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How Countries Go Broke

Ray Dalio, 2025

A book about something no one wants to talk about, but should: our looming debt crisis. In surprisingly readable prose, Ray Dalio explains why we should all be terrified of what is around the corner. As someone who has made his billions building up the world’s largest hedge fund, he knows his stuff.

The Optimist

Keach Hagey, 2025

Finally, a book on the forthcoming AI revolution. A biography of Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, the company that gave us ChatGPT, which has become something of an addiction for me (try asking it your life expectancy). Worth reading for a window on where we are going, through the eyes of one of the most powerful people in the world.