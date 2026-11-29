She was a national treasure who sold more than 11 million copies of her books in the UK alone, said Kate Maltby in The Observer, but it’s now clear that the “queen of the bonkbuster”, Jilly Cooper, was also something of a plagiarist.

Questions have been raised in the past. In 1976, Auberon Waugh referred to “an amazing similarity” between passages in her first novel, “Emily”, and parts of “Devil’s Cub” by Georgette Heyer. And in 1980, she was accused of lifting bits from Elaine Dundy’s “The Dud Avocado” – Cooper later put this down to a “chaotic” mix-up with her notes.

But analysis of her 1978 novel “Prudence” has now established that Cooper lifted lines and plot details from Josephine Tey’s “The Franchise Affair” and swathes of dialogue from Cyra McFadden’s California-set novel “The Serial”. McFadden’s daughter is furious on her late mother’s behalf and is threatening legal action. Should the rest of us now also feel differently about Cooper?

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‘Vividly creative imagination’

Well, I don’t, said Philip Hensher on UnHerd. Granted, she should have acknowledged her use of McFadden’s work, but those sections constituted only a very small part of a “slight, amusing and enjoyably slapdash old novel”.

Cooper was a “magpie writer” with an eye for irresistible nuggets, but her verve and charm were all her own. Nobody who has read any of Cooper’s more than 40 “beautifully made” books could accuse the writer of lacking a “vividly creative imagination” or a distinctive authorial voice.

No excuses

This row will “grieve the hearts of all those who feel warmly towards Jilly Cooper”, said Sam Leith in The Spectator. She was clearly a “good egg” as a person, but there’s no excuse for what she did. It’s one thing to be heavily inspired by other writers’ stories or characters; quite another to “plunder whole paragraphs, jokes and lines of dialogue”. If we’re willing to condemn the Jeffrey Archers of the world for plagiarism, we should judge Cooper by the same standards.

“Time and further investigation will no doubt tell whether this was an early-career blip that Cooper grew out of as she gained confidence in her own powers”, or a bad habit that she maintained. “If they want to get ahead of this, her publishers should investigate the rest of the canon before someone else does it for them.”