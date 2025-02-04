John Sayles' 6 favorite works that left a lasting impression

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

John Sayles' new novel, "To Save the Man," is set in 1890 and follows several students coming of age at a Pennsylvania boarding school for Indians. Below, the veteran director and Oscar-nominated screenwriter names six books that he says "shook my world."

'Treasure Island' by Robert Louis Stevenson (1883)

How we react to a novel is always partly based on how old we are and where our head is at when we read it. I was 10 when I worked my way through this book, and some of the language was over my head. But the story kept me going. This was a thick, much-handled hardback that had the great N.C. Wyeth illustrations in it, which I constantly jumped forward and back to. One of the cornerstones of young adult fiction, it had a welcome message to impart: Don't trust adults. Buy it here.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'The Black Stallion' by Walter Farley (1941)

As a kid, I liked books with adventure and animals in them, and this really delivered. Again at 10 or 11, I was blown away by the last chapter, where the author switched point of view to a character totally new to the story. First time I ever thought about the writer making decisions. Buy it here.

'Somebody in Boots' by Nelson Algren (1935)

I read this novel early in high school and realized it was about a Depression-era Jim Hawkins and Long John Silver relationship. I had spent time in the American South when there were still chain gangs along the roads and segregated drinking fountains, and this tempered the celebratory stuff we were fed in the classroom. Buy it here.

'Invisible Man' by Ralph Ellison (1952)

Another book, not assigned, that I read while I was in high school. The novel is a journey of terrible knowledge for Ellison's protagonist, with loads of bravura sequences. Buy it here.

'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner (1930)

I read a bunch of Faulkner my freshman year in college (instead of going to class), and this one was not only short and fun, it showed me you could write a successful novel while constantly shifting point of view. Buy it here.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers (1940)

This is an incredible first novel. The depth of McCullers' understanding and empathy for her many characters got me. Only much later did I learn that she was just two years older than me (she was 23) when she wrote it. Buy it here.