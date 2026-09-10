The Great Dictator: ‘drily hilarious’ biography of Barbara Cartland

Matthew Sweet’s carefully researched book is ‘fantastically enjoyable’

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(Image credit: Hodder & Stoughton)

Barbara Cartland, like most successful writers, was a creature of routine. Every day, between 1.15pm and 4pm, she would recline on a chaise longue, “clad in brilliant pink, hair a platinum helmet”, and dictate around 7,000 words to a secretary while “fondling a Pekingese”, said Wendy Holden in Literary Review.

By these means, she churned out roughly 20 novels a year – more than 700 over the course of her lifetime – and sold 750 million copies, a figure “exceeded only by Shakespeare and Agatha Christie”.

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