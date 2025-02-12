Clare Waight Keller hones her vision for Uniqlo

Creative director is now steering the brand's core collection from Tokyo and London

Clare Waight Keller for Uniqlo
A look from the AW24 collection by Uniqlo: C
(Image credit: Uniqlo)
By
published

"It's so interesting to be in this space, as I am learning so much about a whole different segment. This role gives me more reach than I have ever had, as so many people dress in Uniqlo." So says Clare Waight Keller, the former Givenchy creative director and creator of Meghan Markle's wedding dress, who was named the creative director of Uniqlo in September and is now steering the core collection from Tokyo and London.

Waight Keller's move from luxury fashion to mass apparel came as a jolt to many. The misconception is that designers look down on commercial clothing retailers, and never the twain shall meet. But Waight Keller, who was born in Birmingham and trained at the Royal College of Art, has often taken the zag to predictable zig in a stellar career that has taken her Stateside to work with Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, to Milan to join Tom Ford at Gucci, and back to the UK to head up Pringle of Scotland, before she became creative director of Chloé in 2011.

