Blake Lively's 'bombshell' legal action

It Ends With Us actor files 'astonishing' court complaint against co-star and director Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of It Ends With Us in Leicester Square
Blake Lively at the UK gala screening of It Ends With Us in London
(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
By
published

Hollywood is reeling after Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The glossy screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse, but the drama behind the scenes has proven even more controversial.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

