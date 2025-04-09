The best Wes Anderson movies

It's easy to get drawn into the "perfectly symmetrical world" of Wes Anderson, said Esquire . From "whimsical costuming" to eclectic soundtracks, the celebrated director's films are "always meticulous, always quirky, and always fun". With Anderson's 13th film, "The Phoenician Scheme", set to be released in May, we take a look at his best movies.

Bottle Rocket (1996)

"No surprise that Anderson's first film is his most atypical", said Variety. The "bumbling Texan heist caper" about three friends who embark on a crime spree plays like "early Tarantino" but with a more "neurotic bent". This is certainly Anderson's most "uneven film" and you can see the director working out his "signature visual and tonal style". But it's also more "messily alive" than some of his "polished" later works – and you can see why it caught the attention of Martin Scorsese.

Rushmore (1998)

This "dry, stylistically daring coming-of-age comedy" is Anderson's "darkest" movie, said The Guardian. The action follows Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman), a "precocious" student at Rushmore Academy who falls for widowed schoolteacher (Olivia Williams) and befriends a wealthy industrialist (Bill Murray). "Rushmore" is Anderson's most "focused" film, where he demonstrates a "willingness" to explore "difficult" subjects his later movies sometimes steer clear of.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Anderson's "breakout" movie about the eccentric Tenenbaum family still stands as his "greatest" work, said Empire. Gene Hackman stars as Royal, a "gruff" and "terminally unavailable" New York patriarch, who attempts to win back his estranged children by announcing he has terminal stomach cancer. His "formerly gifted, now emotionally drifted" kids (Luke Wilson, Ben Stiller and Gwyneth Paltrow) reluctantly gather under one roof, leading to a series of "funny, droll, and sometimes devastating" events. Anderson occasionally gets a bit of "flak" for being too "buttoned-up for his own good", but he brings real "emotional wallop" to this heartfelt tale about a dysfunctional family.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

It's an indicator of Anderson's "critical stock" back in 2009 that both George Clooney and Meryl Streep "jumped aboard" to voice Mr and Mrs Fox in the director's first stop-motion animation, said Empire. Plenty of "Andersonian tics" are added to Roald Dahl's tale of the "chicken-stealing vulpine gadabout": the titular character is a thief-turned-newspaper-columnist with a complicated family life. This is Anderson at his most "carefree and buoyant" – and the animation is as "meticulously" crafted and full of "invention" as any of his live-action movies.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Set mostly in 1965, the filmmaker's tale of "barely-adolescent runaways" follows Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward), a pair of 12-year-olds who fall in love and elope into the wilderness of a fictional New England island, said GQ. Bruce Willis features as a "no-nonsense but sensitive" policeman, while Edward Norton makes an appearance as an "earnest scoutmaster". This is one of Anderson's most "touching" portrayals of masculinity, and one of his "sweetest, gentlest movies" to date.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Ralph Fiennes put in a masterful performance under Anderson's "watchful eye" as Gustave, the iconic concierge of a hotel in a fictional European country on the verge of World War II, said GQ. "The Grand Budapest Hotel" scooped four Academy Awards (costumes, makeup, production design and score) in 2014 and received numerous other accolades. The powerful "vision of encroaching fascism" lends the film an "emotional heft" that Anderson expertly "counterbalances" by making much of the action a "rollicking, screwball-ish caper".

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Anderson's second stop-motion animation feature might be his "flat-out weirdest" movie to date, said Variety. The "dystopian" tale about a "band of abandoned mutts" that team up to overthrow a "corrupt Japanese dictatorship" might sound "frenetic" but its "languid" pace ensures viewers have plenty of time to appreciate the "delirious intricacy" of the filmmaker's futuristic world. In all, it's a "curiously hypnotic" experience.

The French Dispatch (2021)