The Phoenician Scheme: Wes Anderson's 'madcap treat'
Mia Threapleton is 'sensational' in whimsical 'espionage caper'
Wes Anderson's twelfth film, "The Phoenician Scheme", is "the most Andersonian Anderson film to date", said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph. "Tender, witty" and "wondrous", it's a "complete delight".
The action follows the "rascally European industrialist" Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), as he embarks on an ambitious infrastructure project in a fictional Middle Eastern desert, while attempting to reconcile with his estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun whom he has chosen to be his sole heir.
Packed with "refreshingly juvenile humour" and arcane literary references, it's one of Anderson's "most enrapturing works of recent times", said Geoffrey Macnab in The Independent. As you would expect, the film is a "pictorial treat", with "exhaustive attention" paid to the costumes and production design. Every scene includes "something to savour", whether it be "deadpan dialogue" or a "goofy visual gag".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
One of Anderson's "funnier" films, the opening scene is a "madcap treat", said Nicholas Barber on BBC Culture. But the plot "could have been scribbled on the back of the envelope in the small hours of the morning". Unless your tolerance for Anderson's "idiosyncrasies" is set "stratospherically high", odds are the narrative will seem "too random for you to care about by the halfway point".
"There is not, alas, much for the heart or the head here", said Kevin Maher in The Times. The director has claimed "The Phoenician Scheme" is his most "sombre" work yet but it's also his "least engaged". Liesl and Korda's relationship develops to little more than a few "inscrutable exchanges" and the "pile-up of empty cameos (Bill Murray as God) in place of emotional traction" soon wears thin.
Still, Mia Threapleton – Kate Winslet's daughter – is "sensational". "Quietly commanding, but always glowing with charisma, she is the discovery here."
Del Toro also dazzles with his "rarely seen comedic charm", while Michael Cera is delightfully eccentric as a Swede called Bjørn Lund, said Kaleem Aftab in Time Out. This "unholy triumvirate" is the most "tight-knit group of protagonists" we've seen in an Anderson film since "The Darjeeling Limited" in 2007.
All of the ingredients you would expect from "cinema's most meticulous auteur" are present in spades in this "espionage caper". But he isn't afraid to mix things up, injecting his signature style with "dashes of film noir". In all, watching "The Phoenician Scheme" is like putting together an intricately detailed puzzle: "at times frustrating, but deeply rewarding when the full picture comes together".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Reform UK's councillors are off to a rocky start
In the Spotlight Three weeks after sweeping the local elections, Nigel Farage's insurgent party is beginning to realise how hard the path from rhetoric to reality really is
-
Malcolm X vs Martin Luther King: rivalry that supercharged the Civil Rights movement
In Depth The two Civil Rights leaders had radically opposing but important approaches to the fight for equality, rights and justice for Black Americans
-
Crossword: May 21, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Crime alongside friendship, death as unrelenting force, and a music star's album companion piece all star in May's movies
The Week Recommends The Weeknd is back on the big screen, Wes Anderson pulls another ensemble cast and a horror franchise about death gets a new life
-
The best Wes Anderson movies
The Week Recommends From a wacky animation to a love letter to journalism, these are the celebrated director's top films
-
Baftas wrap - winners, losers, but few surprises
Speed Read Eddie Redmayne and Boyhood emerge victorious in a worthy but unsurprising Baftas
-
Golden Globes 2015: triumphant Boyhood now Oscars frontrunner
Speed Read 'Biggest leap of faith in film history' pays off, as British actor Eddie Redmayne also scoops top award
-
Bafta Awards 2015: Grand Budapest Hotel leads nominations
In Depth Home grown film The Theory of Everything also does well, but critics surprised at Turner biopic snub
-
Grand Budapest Hotel - reviews of Wes Anderson's new comedy
The Week Recommends Critics are calling Wes Anderson's new film starring Ralph Fiennes, stylish, deadpan and 'wonderful'