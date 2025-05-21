The Phoenician Scheme: Wes Anderson's 'madcap treat'

Mia Threapleton is 'sensational' in whimsical 'espionage caper'

Mia Threapleton and Benicio del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme.
'Tight-knit protagonists': Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton
Wes Anderson's twelfth film, "The Phoenician Scheme", is "the most Andersonian Anderson film to date", said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph. "Tender, witty" and "wondrous", it's a "complete delight".

The action follows the "rascally European industrialist" Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), as he embarks on an ambitious infrastructure project in a fictional Middle Eastern desert, while attempting to reconcile with his estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun whom he has chosen to be his sole heir.

