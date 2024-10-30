Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 'cracking' sequel is a real 'treat'

Villainous penguin Feathers McGraw is 'magic' in new film

Wallace &amp; Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Gromit remains a 'comic masterstroke' in the hotly anticipated sequel
"This Christmas, the BBC are giving us a cracker," said Catherine Shoard in The Guardian. "Wallace and Gromit" will be returning to the small screen for the first time in 16 years, for a full-length film with "all the trimmings".

The hotly anticipated new film sees the return of "one of cinema's most sinister villains": Feathers McGraw, the "dead-eyed" penguin who has been serving time in the City Zoo following his failed jewel heist in "The Wrong Trousers". Since then he's been quietly "plotting his escape", and plans to wreak vengeance on Wallace by remotely hacking his latest invention, a robotic gnome called Norbot.

