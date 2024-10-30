Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 'cracking' sequel is a real 'treat'
Villainous penguin Feathers McGraw is 'magic' in new film
"This Christmas, the BBC are giving us a cracker," said Catherine Shoard in The Guardian. "Wallace and Gromit" will be returning to the small screen for the first time in 16 years, for a full-length film with "all the trimmings".
The hotly anticipated new film sees the return of "one of cinema's most sinister villains": Feathers McGraw, the "dead-eyed" penguin who has been serving time in the City Zoo following his failed jewel heist in "The Wrong Trousers". Since then he's been quietly "plotting his escape", and plans to wreak vengeance on Wallace by remotely hacking his latest invention, a robotic gnome called Norbot.
"The resurrection of McGraw is magic: he's a constant delight in this," said Tim Robey in The Telegraph. "Adorably stoical", the "joy" of the evil penguin comes from his "placid face" that rarely reveals a hint of emotion – save for the occasional beads of sweat that "tumble from his bowling-pin head". He goes "neck and neck with Gromit in the ranks of British animation's superstars".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The "madcap chaos that unfolds" when McGraw secretly tampers with Norbot's settings reaches the "gleeful highs" of the previous "Wallace and Gromit" films. From start to finish the "visual gags" come in "thick and fast", and there's a "wonderful moment" when McGraw escapes trouble by dressing up as a nun. But while the story is "nifty and smartly paced", the dialogue is a bit of a "drag" and could do without so many "cringey puns".
Aardman's partnership with Netflix has unfortunately "left its mark", said Vicky Jessop in London's Evening Standard. The "clever jokes" are "fewer in number" in "Vengeance Most Fowl", and the plot treads familiar ground. While it's "plenty amusing", the words "'playing it safe' spring to mind"; the film provides "chuckles, rather than belly laughs". Still, the animation studio is "head and shoulders above everybody else when it comes to delivering the warm and fuzzies".
Returning to the beloved animated characters is a real "treat", said Helen O'Hara in Empire. "Gromit remains a comic masterstroke and is able to convey more feeling with a raised clay eyebrow than some actors manage in their entire career."
It's a "cracking claymation", agreed Ed Potton in The Times. "There won't be many better treats on telly – or in cinemas – this Christmas."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Trump promises a rollback of the green energy revolution
The Explainer A pro-fossil fuel agenda dominates the GOP nominee's climate change policies
By David Faris Published
-
Crossword: October 30, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 30, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
A solo weekend in Rome and the Vatican City
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the magnificent sights at your own pace
By Kaye O'Doherty Published
-
Spend a weekend in Bruges
The Week Recommends Everything you need to know for a trip to Europe's 'most photogenic' city
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
How 'Over the Garden Wall' satisfies people's desire for comfort and nostalgia right now
The Week Recommends The cult series that many people watch every fall
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
9 movies where food is the main course
The Week Recommends With films from Japan, France, Hong Kong, the US and Britain
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
The jacket potato renaissance
The Week Recommends The humble spud is enjoying renewed attention, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and office etiquette
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Wild Robot: animated adventure is 'warm, funny and wise'
The Week Recommends 'Sharply written and richly detailed' adaptation of Peter Brown's best-selling book
By The Week UK Published