Caprese cake recipe
This signature Italian dessert is soft and decadent
|Makes
I like to define caprese cake as the Italian brownie, said Angelo Coassin. It was invented in 1920 by a pastry chef from the island of Capri. The story goes that he accidentally forgot to add the flour when he was making a cake, and what resulted was so delicious that it became the island's signature dessert.
Ingredients:
- 300g dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 220g unsalted butter
- 5 large eggs, separated
- a pinch of salt
- 220g caster sugar
- 150g almond flour
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- icing sugar, to finish
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Preheat the oven to 170°C fan, and line a 22cm baking tin with parchment.
- Place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave on high in three to four 20-second bursts, stirring between each one. Set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites with the salt for a couple of minutes, or until firm.
- In another bowl, combine the egg yolks and the sugar and whisk until fluffy. Add the chocolate and butter mixture, along with the almond flour and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
- Gently fold in your egg whites, then transfer to the tin. Bake for 45 minutes until the top of the cake starts to crack and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out pretty clean.
- Allow to cool in the tin, then serve with some icing sugar dusted on top. Buon appetito!
Taken from Cook Like a Real Italian by Angelo Coassin, published by Hardie Grant at £24. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £18.99, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
-
Gary Townsend's slow braised Moroccan spiced lamb shoulder
Recipe This melt-in-the-mouth lamb is bursting with vibrant flavours
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Martin Blake's cod with mussel and chorizo broth
Recipe Succulent cod is paired with a rich, briny broth in this sumptuous bowlful
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: potato & leek soup with garlic croutons by Ian Bursnall
Recipe Spoon up this creamy, comforting soup, with a cheesy, crunchy topping
By The Week UK Published
-
Gary Townsend's slow braised Moroccan spiced lamb shoulder
Recipe This melt-in-the-mouth lamb is bursting with vibrant flavours
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Martin Blake's cod with mussel and chorizo broth
Recipe Succulent cod is paired with a rich, briny broth in this sumptuous bowlful
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: potato & leek soup with garlic croutons by Ian Bursnall
Recipe Spoon up this creamy, comforting soup, with a cheesy, crunchy topping
By The Week UK Published