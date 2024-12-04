Christopher Hannon's 'nice and easy' spiced brandy sauce recipe
An elegantly boozy pouring sauce to pair with your Christmas pudding
|Makes
Christmas pudding is often served with brandy butter but it can taste even more heavenly with a top-notch brandy sauce poured over the top. This recipe from Christopher Hannon, executive head chef at Cliveden House, is sure to go down a festive treat.
"This 'nice and easy' spiced brandy sauce goes perfectly with Christmas pud," he said. "The recipe makes enough for four portions – or just for me when I'm making it at home!"
Ingredients:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 300g double cream
- 400g milk
- 1 star anise
- 1 pinch cinnamon powder
- 1 clove
- 20g cornflour
- 4 egg yolks
- 70g honey
- 70g brandy (depending on how strong you like it)
Method:
- Place the cream, milk, star anise, cinnamon powder and clove in a pan. Bring to a simmer. (If you do not have all these spices you can just use cinnamon powder.)
- While the spiced milk-and-cream mixture is simmering, whisk the cornflour and yolks in a bowl.
- Now pour your hot milk-and-cream mix over the yolk-and-cornflour mix, while stirring with a whisk.
- Pour the mix back into the pan and bring to the boil while whisking. You should find the sauce getting thicker. Cook for 1 minute, then take off the heat and add the honey and brandy. (You add these at the end to make sure the honey keeps its flavour and the brandy its kick.)
- Taste your sauce. If you want it sweeter or stronger, add more honey or brandy. Serve over your Christmas pudding.
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Gary Townsend's slow braised Moroccan spiced lamb shoulder
Recipe This melt-in-the-mouth lamb is bursting with vibrant flavours
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Martin Blake's cod with mussel and chorizo broth
Recipe Succulent cod is paired with a rich, briny broth in this sumptuous bowlful
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: potato & leek soup with garlic croutons by Ian Bursnall
Recipe Spoon up this creamy, comforting soup, with a cheesy, crunchy topping
By The Week UK Published
-
Gary Townsend's slow braised Moroccan spiced lamb shoulder
Recipe This melt-in-the-mouth lamb is bursting with vibrant flavours
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Martin Blake's cod with mussel and chorizo broth
Recipe Succulent cod is paired with a rich, briny broth in this sumptuous bowlful
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Recipe: potato & leek soup with garlic croutons by Ian Bursnall
Recipe Spoon up this creamy, comforting soup, with a cheesy, crunchy topping
By The Week UK Published