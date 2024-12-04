Christopher Hannon's 'nice and easy' spiced brandy sauce recipe

Christmas pudding is often served with brandy butter but it can taste even more heavenly with a top-notch brandy sauce poured over the top. This recipe from Christopher Hannon, executive head chef at Cliveden House, is sure to go down a festive treat.

"This 'nice and easy' spiced brandy sauce goes perfectly with Christmas pud," he said. "The recipe makes enough for four portions – or just for me when I'm making it at home!"



Ingredients:

300g double cream

400g milk

1 star anise

1 pinch cinnamon powder

1 clove

20g cornflour

4 egg yolks

70g honey

70g brandy (depending on how strong you like it)



Method:

Place the cream, milk, star anise, cinnamon powder and clove in a pan. Bring to a simmer. (If you do not have all these spices you can just use cinnamon powder.)

While the spiced milk-and-cream mixture is simmering, whisk the cornflour and yolks in a bowl.

Now pour your hot milk-and-cream mix over the yolk-and-cornflour mix, while stirring with a whisk.

Pour the mix back into the pan and bring to the boil while whisking. You should find the sauce getting thicker. Cook for 1 minute, then take off the heat and add the honey and brandy. (You add these at the end to make sure the honey keeps its flavour and the brandy its kick.)

Taste your sauce. If you want it sweeter or stronger, add more honey or brandy. Serve over your Christmas pudding.